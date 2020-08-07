Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $328.55 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.69 and a 200-day moving average of $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $2,024,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,613 shares of company stock valued at $17,874,288. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

