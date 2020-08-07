Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,692,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 17.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $49,256.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

