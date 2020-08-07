Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares during the period.

EWH opened at $21.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

