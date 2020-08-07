Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.51

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and traded as high as $94.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $93.64, with a volume of 2,090,017 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$109.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.81. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The business had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.176712 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

