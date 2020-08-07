Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $376.22

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$376.22 and last traded at C$375.64, with a volume of 57290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$371.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$369.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$354.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$334.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at C$73,681.10.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

