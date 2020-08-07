Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 154,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,688. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

