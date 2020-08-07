Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.24

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and traded as low as $16.99. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 1,146 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBWBF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC began coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

About Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.