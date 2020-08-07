Canal Insurance CO Boosts Holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO owned about 0.12% of Livent worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,240,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 19.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 895,843 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 348.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 884,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 74.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 668,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 410,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Livent stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 2,891,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,672. Livent Corporation has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

