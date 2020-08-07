Canal Insurance CO Lowers Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Canal Insurance CO lessened its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO owned 0.12% of SunPower worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 82.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 6,952,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.30 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.