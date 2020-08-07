Canal Insurance CO Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Canal Insurance CO trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.8% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,109,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,301. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

