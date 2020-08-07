Canal Insurance CO Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Canal Insurance CO lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 2.0% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.38.

NYSE CP traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $281.99. 242,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,511. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $282.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

