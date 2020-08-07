Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.85 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CNNE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 17,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,474. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $250,012.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brent B. Bickett purchased 26,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 417,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

