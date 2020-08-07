Canyon Copper (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Canyon Copper Corp (CVE:CNC)’s share price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.98, approximately 419,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 169,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.97.

About Canyon Copper (CVE:CNC)

Canyon Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company holds interests in the Munro Warden property located in Ontario, Canada; Bootleg Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; Samuels Lake property located in Ontario, Canada; New York Canyon project located in Nevada, the United States; and Moonlight property located in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.