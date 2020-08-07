Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,445.50

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,445.50 and traded as high as $4,490.00. Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at $4,490.00, with a volume of 13,410 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $523.97 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,445.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,340.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Capital Gearing Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Capital Gearing Trust Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

