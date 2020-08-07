Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,076,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after acquiring an additional 53,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,559,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 790,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 146,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

