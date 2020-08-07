CareDx Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CareDx in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

CDNA traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CareDx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $967,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,827,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,979. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.