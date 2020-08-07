CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

CARG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. 95,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,927. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $359,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 722,444 shares of company stock worth $18,724,699. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1,272.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.