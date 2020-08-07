Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

NYSE CVNA opened at $222.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. Carvana has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $225.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.49.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 181.15% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

