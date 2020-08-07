Castle Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $17,449.53 and $26.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00827975 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00103048 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000738 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,782,295 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

