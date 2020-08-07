CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 0.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. 1,501,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

