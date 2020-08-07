CC Japan Income and Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.35

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and traded as low as $116.50. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 97,778 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,150 ($7,568.30).

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

