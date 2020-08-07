CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter.

CECONOMY AG/ADR Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

