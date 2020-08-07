Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s current price.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of FUN opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

