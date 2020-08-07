Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.49. Cell MedX shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 19,547 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure. It also develops and manufactures eBalance technology that is in the research and development stage to manage diabetes mellitus and its complications.

