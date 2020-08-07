Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 665.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 159,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cellcom Israel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Cellcom Israel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEL stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

