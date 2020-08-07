Celo (CELO) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Celo has a market capitalization of $217.68 million and approximately $167,924.00 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00015154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.01959249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00082146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00190201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00109917 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

