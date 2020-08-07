Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

