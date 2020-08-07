CENT BANCOMPANY/SH (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of CENT BANCOMPANY/SH (OTCMKTS:CBCY) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $605.00 and last traded at $605.00, approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $635.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.68.

CENT BANCOMPANY/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBCY)

Central Bancompany, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking products and services for individuals, businesses, corporates, governments, and non-profit customers in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company offers checking and savings accounts; home equity, personal, mortgage, business, and working capital loans; and credit, prepaid, payroll, and gift cards.

