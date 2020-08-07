CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Neutral at BofA Securities

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

CNP stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 30,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

