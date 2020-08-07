Ceridian HCM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 861 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 878% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. 17,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,986. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,486,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,526,615. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

