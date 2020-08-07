ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

ECOM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

ECOM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $531.37 million, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.03. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

