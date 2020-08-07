Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading Up 7%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) was up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 363,442 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 414,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CKPT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $122.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 949.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 48.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.