Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84,642.34

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $84,642.34 and $1.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.25 or 0.02020772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00085506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00194008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00113036 BTC.

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 402,556,348 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

