Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $511.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,211. Chemed has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,020 shares of company stock worth $12,215,473. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 946.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,447,000 after purchasing an additional 117,854 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 3,980.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,984 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $25,635,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

