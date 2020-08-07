Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $507.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,020 shares of company stock worth $12,215,473. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

