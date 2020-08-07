Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.67. Chenavari Toro Income Fund shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 42,417 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.48%. This is a positive change from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

