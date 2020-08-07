Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

LNG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,703. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

