Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNG. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

LNG opened at $53.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

