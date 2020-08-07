Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 667,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,471,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 173,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,855. The firm has a market cap of $164.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

