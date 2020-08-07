Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 1,883.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 344,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 126,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $3.23 on Friday. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 923.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.