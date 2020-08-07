China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Greenridge Global boosted their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

