China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.35. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 174,983 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$199.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.0396748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resrcs Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

