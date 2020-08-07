China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.85

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $14.64. China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 151,376 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $56.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.07.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

