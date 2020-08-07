Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Danske downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

