Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CDXC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of Chromadex stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 132.48% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 359,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chromadex in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chromadex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

