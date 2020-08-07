Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $2.48

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.76 million and $137,439.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00021588 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00040684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.04953570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.