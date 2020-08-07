Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.96. 1,352,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,853 shares of company stock worth $25,524,772. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

