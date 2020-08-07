Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.60

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and traded as high as $109.80. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA shares last traded at $109.80, with a volume of 108 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.