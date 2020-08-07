Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CBB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,776. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cincinnati Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

