Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $10.50 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.